This Boston Group Will Perform At Celtics Vs. Cavs … In Cleveland

The Q is about to get a Massachusetts makeover.

Not only are the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena to tip off the 2017-18 NBA season. But the game also will feature a halftime performance by 1990s hip-hop group Bell Biv DeVoe, whose three members grew up in the Boston area.

Bell Biv DeVoe, comprised of three members of New Edition (Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe), enjoyed great success back in the early 90s, even reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart with its most popular song, “Poison.”

BBD has maintained a big presence in the Boston community ever since, so it would have been unsurprising to see the group perform during halftime of the Celtics home opener. But in Cleveland? We’re not quite sure what the Cavs are thinking. That would be like the C’s inviting Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to TD Garden right before facing LeBron James and Co.

Maybe the Cavs simply are implying that point guard Kyrie Irving, who was traded from Cleveland to Boston over the offseason, was poisonous in the locker room. But that seems like a stretch.

Either way, we hope BBD shows up in green.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images