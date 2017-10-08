This Ridiculous Play Proves Leonard Fournette Is Total Freak Of Nature

Leonard Fournette had a huge game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, as the rookie back ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns, including a 90-yard TD scamper.

Perhaps his most impressive play of the game, though, came on an 11-yard run.

During the fourth quarter of the Jags’ 30-9 win at Heinz Field, Fournette, while running, waved at Mike Mitchell, encouraging the Steelers safety to hit him. Then, Fournette ran right through him.

Check it out in the video below:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨LEONARD FOURNETTE WAVED ON THE HIT! pic.twitter.com/5MaNCZ5zMd — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 8, 2017

Unreal.

Here’s Fournette’s 90-yard TD:

And here’s the rookie back jumping over the Steelers’ defensive line for a touchdown in the second quarter:

Impressive.

Perhaps Fournette really wasn’t joking during the preseason when he said the NFL was “really easy.”

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images