Watch Joel Embiid Send Nets, NBA Foes A Message With Dominant Preseason Debut

The regular season hasn’t even started, and Joel Embiid already has put the NBA on notice.

The Philadelphia 76ers center made his preseason debut Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, taking the court for the first time since agreeing to a massive, five-year contract extension. And he didn’t disappoint.

Embiid went off for 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block — in just 15 minutes of playing time. Here’s his first possession with the Sixers since January:

But the play that had everyone talking came in the second quarter, when the former No. 3 overall pick went to work on Nets forward Trevor Booker — then made a true statement after scoring the hoop-and-harm.

Well, he’s not wrong. Here are two more Embiid highlights, which frankly shouldn’t be possible for a 7-foot, 250-pound behemoth:

Joel Embiid is half man, half god, half possible centaur. Please stay healthy, Joel. We want nothing more. pic.twitter.com/4BgY6Jl2lz — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 12, 2017

The NBA is a better place when Joel Embiid is playing @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/MmeLyVdgLu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 12, 2017

Sixers fans have been trusting the process for quite some time — and it looks like their faith is about to be rewarded.

Felt great to get back out there and get a win… The future is bright #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/tuvREulpyR — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 12, 2017

