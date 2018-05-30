LeBron James Has Perfect Message For People Tired Of Cavs-Warriors Matchup

For four straight summers now, the NBA season has concluded with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers battling the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

After both the Cavs and Warriors dispatched of their conference finals opponent in seven games, the NBA world let out an almost collective sigh at the prospect of watching the two teams once again battle in the Finals.

During Wednesday’s media day, James was asked about the possibility of teams, the league and fans being fatigued by Cavs-Warriors.

And his answer was spot-on.

"If you want to see somebody else in the [Finals], then you gotta beat them." LeBron weighs in on @cavs vs. @warriors for the fourth straight year in the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/vHKqQlVIM5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 30, 2018

James and the Cavs were pushed to seven games by both the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics during this postseason run, while the Warriors had to win Game 7 of the Western Conference finals in Houston to beat the Rockets and set up Cavs-Warriors IV.

Both teams have had their challenges over the past four seasons, but despite Cleveland’s roster turnover and Golden State’s apparent complacency, James and the Warriors once again will battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images