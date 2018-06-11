NBA Rumors: Gary Payton Claims LeBron James’ Son Has Enrolled In L.A. School

The LeBron James rumors keep on coming.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers star expected to opt out of his contract this offseason and become a free agent, many expect James to head West to the Los Angeles Lakers for the next phase of his career.

While the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics have been rumored to also be potential suitors, NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton dropped a bomb Monday to Black Sports Online that might suggest James already has made up his mind.

Payton said that James’ son, LeBron James Jr., already has committed to play at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California.

You can watch Payton drop the news in the video below:

Of course, this doesn’t mean that King James is going to make Los Angeles his new kingdom. But it would make sense for the 33-year-old star to want to be near his family, especially as his sons enter high school.

Many believe James will choose his next team based which franchise gives him the best shot to win a title, but Dwyane Wade said he thinks his friend will base his decision on the best “lifestyle” for him.

Whatever James decides, the NBA likely will be forever altered by his decision.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images