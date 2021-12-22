Here’s What NFC Playoff Race Looks Like After Rams, Eagles Wins

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFC playoff race is red-hot with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles each earned wins Tuesday night and both could find themselves in the postseason by the regular season’s end.

Los Angeles is all but locked in as they sit in second place in the NFC West at 10-4 and fifth overall in the conference. They have a two-game lead over the sixth-place San Francisco 49ers and three-game lead over the seventh-place Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles on the other hand have plenty work to do. After their big win over the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia now sits in eighth place in the NFC but is tied record-wise with the Vikings and ninth-place New Orleans Saints at 7-7. Philadelphia concludes its season with matchups with NFC East foes in the New York Giants, Football Team and Dallas Cowboys.

Here come the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/aDVjvHVRVM — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) December 22, 2021

Things are about to get crazy and the Eagles are in a good spot.