Julian Edelman Responds To Cooper Kupp-Related Shot In Perfect Tweet

Julian Edelman’s Twitter game equally is as strong as his receiving game was on the field.

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp has dominated opposing defensive backs this season and through Week 15 leads the league in catches with 122, receiving yards with 1,625 and touchdown catches with 14.

Kupp impressed once again Tuesday night as the Rams took down the Seattle Seahawks, but one Twitter user took the opportunity to take a shot at Edelman afterward. The former New England Patriots wide receiver didn’t hold his tongue.

Without a single word, Edelman does have a point. Three championships certainly are greater than none and that’s for sure.