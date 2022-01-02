Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Upgraded To Questionable Vs. Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics continue to get back to health as depicted by their injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Enes Freedom is the only player ruled out of the contest due to being in health and safety protocols. Jayson Tatum continues to be in protocols, according to the team, but has been upgraded to questionable. Tatum hasn’t played in any of Boston’s last three games.

Robert Williams has also been deemed questionable as he’s dealing with a right big toe sprain. Williams, who posted a triple-double, was among the biggest of bright spots from Boston’s win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:



Enes Freedom (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 1, 2022

Still, the Celtics having just two players in health and safety protocols serves as a positive sign after Boston, like the rest of the NBA, had fought a COVID outbreak during prior weeks. Tatum, specifically, hasn’t played since Christmas Day.

Celtics-Magic are set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET in Orlando.