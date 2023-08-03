The Red Sox have undergone quite the farm system revamp over the last four years ago. When the franchise moved on from Dave Dombrowski in the 2019 season, Boston had the lowest ranked farm system in baseball.

Chaim Bloom took over baseball operations with hopes to compete in the present as well as building for the future. Four years later, the Red Sox are competing for a playoff spot all while having one of the top farm systems in Major League Baseball.

Recently, Fangraphs listed Boston as the No. 5 ranked farm system in baseball. The website once again updated the rankings after a series of prospects moved around the league at the trade deadline on Tuesday. In the latest list, the Red Sox now sit with the No. 3 farm system in baseball.

Boston benefited over the years as Jarren Duran, Triston Casas and Brayan Bello elevated and graduated from the minor leagues. In 2023, plenty of emerging talent makes up the group including Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, Ceddanne Rafaela, Shane Drohan and Roman Anthony.

Four years after having a farm system in baseball’s basement, the Red Sox are equipped for the future with a competitive young core at the major league level with plenty of promising prospects on the way.