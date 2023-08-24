The Red Sox can deny the Astros a series win at Minute Maid Park in Thursday matinee action.

Boston avoided a sweep Wednesday night thanks to heroics from Adam Duvall and huge efforts from players like Garrett Whitlock. The Red Sox are four games out of the American League Wild card heading into Thursday, so they need to keep winning to stay in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Manager Alex Cora made some changes to his lineup with Masataka Yoshida back at designated hitter and batting fifth behind Adam Duvall, who will swap with Wilyer Abreu and play left field instead of center field. Justin Turner will shift to first base with Triston Casas getting the day off, and Trevor Story also getting a game off. This shifts Pablo Reyes to shortstop, while Luis Urías starts at second base and will bat eighth behind Abreu.

Brayan Bello gets the start opposite J.P. France as the right-hander aims to continue his top form from his last start Friday against the New York Yankees. He’ll hope to do so with Yordan Alvarez back in Houston’s lineup after missing two games with a finger injury.

First pitch for Red Sox-Astros is scheduled at 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can check out full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 1 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (67-60)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Adam Duvall, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Pablo Reyes, SS

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Luis Urías, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Brayan Bello, RHP (9-7, 3.70 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (72-56)

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Yainer Diaz, C

Chas McCormick, CF

Jon Singleton, 1B

Corey Julks, LF

Jeremy Peña, SS

J.P. France, RHP (9-4, 2.75 ERA)