The reigning World Series champions can be put on the brink of elimination Wednesday evening.

The Astros and the Rangers are set to meet for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field. Texas won the first two games of the best-of-seven series by narrow margins, earning a 2-0 triumph in Game 1 before a 5-4 victory Monday.

The Rangers are set to give the ball to Max Scherzer, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12 due to a shoulder injury. The Astros will counter with Cristian Javier, who is coming off five shutout innings against the Minnesota Twins in the divisional round.

Here’s how you can watch Astros-Rangers Game 3:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX