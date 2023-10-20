The home team has not won a game in the American League Championship Series, and the Astros can continue that streak Friday night.

Houston dominated the Rangers in its 10-3 victory at Globe Life Field. The Astros evened up the best-of-seven series after Texas took a 2-0 lead.

It will be the battle of aces as Justin Verlander takes the mound for Houston. The three-time Cy Young winner lost Game 1 of the series after giving up two runs off six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Jordan Montgomery will hope for a repeat of his Game 1 performance where he gave up zero runs in 6 1/3 innings and struck out six.

Houston is the favorite on the run line with the total set at 8.5, according to consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how you can watch Game 5 of the Astros-Rangers ALCS matchup online and on TV.

When: Friday, Oct. 20 at 5:07 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Featured image via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images