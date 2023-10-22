Asante Samuel is starting to believe more and more in his theory about Patriots brass.

Samuel, whose NFL career started with five seasons in New England, never misses an opportunity to shade Bill Belichick. Most recently, the former Patriots cornerback wondered if Robert Kraft is afraid of Belichick, as Samuel can’t understand why the longtime franchise owner has continued to stick with the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach.

As such, the two-time Super Bowl champion surely was mystified Sunday when NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Bill Belichick signed a lucrative, long-term contract with the Patriots over the offseason. The news prompted Samuel to rehash his take on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m starting to think Mr. Kraft is afraid of Belichick,” Samuel posted.

It’s tough to imagine Kraft is afraid of Belichick, and the reported new contract for the 71-year-old doesn’t necessarily mean he will be with the Patriots beyond this season. In fact, Kraft reportedly has discussed the possibility of moving on from Belichick, who also might be a candidate to retire after another season where New England failed to reach the playoffs.

So, there’s a non-zero chance the Patriots will have someone new atop the coaching totem pole next season, which clearly would make Samuel a happy camper.