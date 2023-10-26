FOXBORO, Mass. — Trent Brown has been one of the bright spots on a New England Patriots’ offensive line, and an offense, that has struggled through much of the season.

But Brown’s individual performance is nothing new in the eyes of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“Trent’s played a lot of good football in his career,” Belichick told reporters Wednesday when asked if he thought Brown was playing some of the best football of his tenure. “So, yeah, he’s a good player.”

Belichick added: “Yeah, I think he’s playing well. He’s played a lot of good football. I don’t want to sound like this is a big aberration. He’s a good player.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown leads all offensive tackles with an overall grade of 89.3, as shared by Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar.

Brown ranks first in run-blocking grade (87.8), fourth in pressures allowed (eight) and is tied for seventh in pass blocking efficiency (97.8).

We need to talk about how good Trent Brown has been for the #Patriots this season (ranks among 74 OTs):



Overall PFF grade – 89.3 (best among OTs)

Run-blocking grade – 87.8 (best among OTs)

Pressures allowed – 8 (T-4th best)

Pass blocking efficiency – 97.8 (T-7th best) — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 24, 2023

Brown was Pro Football Focus’ second-graded Patriots player after New England’s Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills. He only allowed one pressure during the offensive line’s best performance of the season, per The Athletic’s Chad Graff.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots surely will benefit from a similar performance as they travel to face the Miami Dolphins in a Week 8 game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.