FOXBORO, Mass. — Trent Brown has been one of the bright spots on a New England Patriots’ offensive line, and an offense, that has struggled through much of the season.

But Brown’s individual performance is nothing new in the eyes of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“Trent’s played a lot of good football in his career,” Belichick told reporters Wednesday when asked if he thought Brown was playing some of the best football of his tenure. “So, yeah, he’s a good player.”

Belichick added: “Yeah, I think he’s playing well. He’s played a lot of good football. I don’t want to sound like this is a big aberration. He’s a good player.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown leads all offensive tackles with an overall grade of 89.3, as shared by Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar.

Brown ranks first in run-blocking grade (87.8), fourth in pressures allowed (eight) and is tied for seventh in pass blocking efficiency (97.8).

Brown was Pro Football Focus’ second-graded Patriots player after New England’s Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills. He only allowed one pressure during the offensive line’s best performance of the season, per The Athletic’s Chad Graff.

The Patriots surely will benefit from a similar performance as they travel to face the Miami Dolphins in a Week 8 game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

