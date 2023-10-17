Can Slugger Juan Soto Dance His Way To Red Sox This Winter?

The Boston Red Sox enter an offseason that could have an “all-in” feel with diverse resources to upgrade the roster that has finished in last place in consecutive seasons.

While the highest priorities around offseason additions center around the starting rotation, the Red Sox would greatly benefit from some added star power in the lineup and help refocus the future of the outfield.

With one year remaining on his contract, San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto may be on the trade market this winter as the Padres attempt to realign their top contracts and move around a clustered group of stars.

Could the Red Sox be in the mix if a deal is on the table?

Story continues below advertisement

Some baseball minds believe that they very well could be, as CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden floated the Red Sox as one of five teams who could deal for Soto.

The 24-year-old is as accomplished as any young hitter in baseball with a World Series championship from 2019 and a large contract coming his way prior to or during his free agent campaign next winter.

As rumors swirl connecting Soto to Boston, Catherine Varitek took to social media to look back on the young star dancing with Red Sox legends in Jason Varitek and Pedro Martinez.

Me @45PedroMartinez and @Varitek_33 when we hear Jaun Soto and the Red Sox in the same sentence😎 pic.twitter.com/pEwszXk09M — Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) October 17, 2023

Soto also has connections in the past with three-time World Series champion David Ortiz, marking another interaction with a Red Sox franchise icon.

Story continues below advertisement

After the Washington Nationals traded Soto to San Diego at the 2022 trade deadline, one of the game’s brightest young stars could be on the move once again.

The three-time All-Star shined in 2023, playing in 162 games while clubbing 35 home runs with a .930 OPS for an underperforming Padres squad.