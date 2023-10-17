Jrue Holiday has a clear No. 1 item on his priority list as he embarks on his first season with the Celtics.

Boston has a good problem on its hands as the start of its 2023-24 campaign draws closer. With six starter-caliber players on the roster, head coach Joe Mazzulla must figure out which five will be on the floor when the game tips off.

The odd man out could be Holiday, who the Celtics acquired in a blockbuster trade late last month. Although the veteran guard probably is one of Boston’s three best players, Holiday theoretically could thrive in a sixth man role and almost certainly would be a staple in Boston’s end-of-game group.

As such, the 33-year-old seemingly doesn’t care about whether or not he’s a Celtics starter to open the season.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not that big of a deal,” Holiday told reporters, per MassLive. “I like winning. Winning is really important. Playing good on the court is important. Supporting my teammates is important. So it’s not always how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Regardless of how Mazzulla utilizes the talent on his roster, the Celtics are poised to be a very tough out this season. Perhaps one of the toughest, as FanDuel Sportsbook currently tabs Boston with the shortest odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals.