Celtics Have ‘Difficult’ Roster Decisions To Make After Preseason

The Boston Celtics wrapped up their preseason with a blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets, but there’s still plenty left to consider before Opening Night rolls around.

Through the past few weeks of preseason action, several internal roster candidates along with some offseason additions, showcased their skillset in hopes of making the cut. Most recently, that new-look depth partook in racking up a preseason-high 34 assists in Boston’s 127-99 preseason finale win over Charlotte.

“It’s always difficult when you spend two, three weeks with anybody and you get to know them and you watch them work hard and they do everything that they can and they’re not with you,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “That process is difficult. But at the end of the day, those decisions have to be made and just have to move on.”

Judging by the way Boston’s unproven cast performed during the preseason, that process of elimination won’t be easy. That speaks to president of basketball operation Brad Stevens’ vision in bringing in a new crew of potential contributors throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Aside from the obviously established rotation members like Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and even Payton Pritchard, some of the little-known newcomers flashed some potential.

Oshae Brissett flexed his freak athleticism on multiple occasions, fighting to keep possessions alive when on the floor alongside Pritchard and the rest of the reserve unit. Svi Mykhailiuk gave the Celtics another outside snipper to pair with Sam Hauser off the bench and Neemias Queta gave Boston valuable minutes playing inside and protecting the rim while giving Porzingis some much-needed rest.

Either way, the Celtics don’t have a lot of time with Opening Night against the New York Knicks just days away.