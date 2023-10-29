Matthew Poitras needed to make a statement in October if he wanted to stick with the Bruins for the long haul, and he’s done a hell of a job.

Poitras logged a combined three goals and two assists across Boston’s first seven games heading into Saturday night. The 19-year-old was kept off the stat sheet in the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, but he nonetheless found a way to impress his teammates and head coach.

Jim Mongtomery attached a simple yet significant label to Poitras after Boston’s seventh win of the campaign, calling the young forward “a hockey player” following an outing in which he showcased impressive will. Poitras also displayed above-average puck-protection abilities, which didn’t go unnoticed by Charlie McAvoy.

“I think that’s been the biggest thing that stands out to me is his confidence with the puck,” McAvoy told reporters, per Boston.com. “We’ve played a lot of teams here to start that play a man-on-man style. So tonight you saw him tons of times just feel really confident with the puck, wherever he is in the offensive zone — whether he’s gonna carry it, he’s gonna hold it, protect it and wait until he sees a good play. That’s super impressive.”

Following Monday’s home game against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins will decide whether to keep Poitras on the roster or send him back down to the OHL. Montgomery claimed a decision hadn’t been made as of Saturday, but at this point, it sure feels like Poitras has earned his keep at hockey’s highest level.

Poitras’ final opportunity to impress Boston decision-makers will come against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. NESN’s full coverage of the contest begins at 6 p.m. ET.