It wouldn’t come as a major surprise if the Tennessee Titans commit to a teardown before the NFL trade deadline Oct. 31.

Tennessee already started selling pieces with two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. And the Titans have plenty of other deadline candidates with Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and perhaps even DeAndre Hopkins.

Henry, specifically, figures to make sense since he’s an aging running back playing on the final year of his contract.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer fueled that speculation Sunday as he reported “at least” on team remains in on Henry.

“I know I’ve had at least one team tell me last night, ‘I know what they’re saying about Derrick Henry, but we’re still in talks with them (Titans). We’re still going to keep trying this,'” Glazer said on FOX pregame coverage.

Glazer’s comments came less than an hour before Henry and the Titans faced the Atlanta Falcons. Should the 2-4 Titans fall deeper into the AFC basement with a Week 8 loss, there’s even more reason for Tennessee to move on from current assets in an attempt to gain future ones.

Henry ran for 1,000-plus yards in four of the last five seasons, including a 2,027-yard campaign in 2020.