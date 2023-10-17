The Phillies and the Diamondbacks will meet for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia enters the primetime contest coming off a win in the series opener. Arizona threatened to make a comeback after the reigning NL champions jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the Fightins held on for a 5-3 triumph.
The visitors will give the ball to Merrill Kelly, who most recently logged 6 1/3 shutout innings in Los Angeles on Oct. 17. The Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola, who only allowed two earned runs across 12 2/3 innings to start the postseason.
Here’s how to watch Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 2:
When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8:07 p.m. ET.
TV: TBS
Live Stream: TBS
Featured image via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images