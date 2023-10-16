Jakobi Meyers was one of several players for the Las Vegas Raiders who earned a sweet victory over their former team the New England Patriots with a 21-17 win on Sunday.

The fifth-year pro caught five balls for 61 yards, including a touchdown in the second quarter from another former Patriot, Jimmy Garoppolo.

In the offseason, the Patriots made the decisive choice to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to the same $33 million deal over three years that Meyers instead signed with the Raiders. On Monday, Meyers reflected on a win with a social media post that could be referencing the team that let him walk.

“Could’ve made it with him… I rather make it without though,” Meyers posted to Instagram on Monday.

As the Patriots offense continues to struggle despite ending its touchdown drought, Meyers is showing what New England is missing and did so with a reminder on Sunday.

Under former Patriots offensive coordinator in Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders advanced to 3-3 while New England dropped to a disastrous 1-5 on the season.