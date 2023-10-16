Jakobi Meyers was one of several players for the Las Vegas Raiders who earned a sweet victory over their former team the New England Patriots with a 21-17 win on Sunday.

The fifth-year pro caught five balls for 61 yards, including a touchdown in the second quarter from another former Patriot, Jimmy Garoppolo.

In the offseason, the Patriots made the decisive choice to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to the same $33 million deal over three years that Meyers instead signed with the Raiders. On Monday, Meyers reflected on a win with a social media post that could be referencing the team that let him walk.

“Could’ve made it with him… I rather make it without though,” Meyers posted to Instagram on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 10/16, 5:30pm
New England Patriots
NE
+127
Sun 10/15, 4:05 PM
LV -3 O/U 42.5
Matchup Stats
17
Final
nfl Odds
21
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
-150

As the Patriots offense continues to struggle despite ending its touchdown drought, Meyers is showing what New England is missing and did so with a reminder on Sunday.

Under former Patriots offensive coordinator in Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders advanced to 3-3 while New England dropped to a disastrous 1-5 on the season.

     What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Mad At Maxx? Sportsbooks Not Fans Of Crunch-Time Safety On Mac Jones

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images