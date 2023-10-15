Dolphins Owner Does Jaylen Waddle Dance In Cringeworthy Video

Jaylen Waddle has one of the best touchdown dances in the entire NFL. But football fans probably felt uncomfortable when Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross took part in the signature “Waddle” celebration himself.

The Dolphins wideout caught a 4-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. After Waddle celebrated with teammates on the field, the CBS broadcast captured the 83-year-old Ross and others doing the same in his suite.

Check it out here.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hitting “The Waddle” 🐧 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RbjgJbuuvF — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 15, 2023

Social media had quite the reaction to Ross’ moves with mixed reviews of humor and secondhand embarrassment.

Waddle caught five of the first six passes thrown his way, including the touchdown. His score helped the Dolphins overcome a surprising 14-point deficit to the woeful Panthers.