The best game on the Week 7 slate will take place in primetime as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

Both the Eagles and Dolphins enter the contest on “Sunday Night Football” having won five of their first six games. Philadelphia will try to bounce back after it lost to the New York Jets in Week 6 while Miami is coming off consecutive wins including a Week 6 dismantling of the Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles are 3-point home favorites with the total set at 52.5 some five hours before kickoff.

Here’s how you can watch “Sunday Night Football.”

When: Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock