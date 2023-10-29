Ex-NHL Player Adam Johnson Dies After ‘Freak Accident’ On Ice

Former NHL player Adam Johnson died Saturday night after a “freak accident” on the ice in Sheffield, England, the Nottingham Panthers announced. He was 29 years old.

Johnson was playing in an Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHF) matchup between the Panthers and Steelers when he took a skate blade to the neck area, per the Associated Press. Johnson immediately received medical attention on the ice and was taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield. Play was stopped, and all fans in attendance at Utilita Arena were asked to evacuate due to a “major medical emergency.”

A Minnesota native, Johnson broke into the NHL in the 2018-19 season with Pittsburgh, where he played 13 games across two campaigns. The Penguins put out a statement about Johnson’s death Sunday morning.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon,” the statement read. “We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League.”

Johnson’s professional hockey journey also took him to Sweden, Canada, Germany and most recently, England. Like the Penguins, the NHL put out a statement Sunday offering their “deepest condolences” to Johnson’s family, friends and teammates.