Ex-Red Sox Craig Kimbrel Haunted By Postseason Woes Again

With a chance to put the Arizona Diamondbacks in an improbable 3-1 hole in the National League Championship Series, Philadelphia Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel flopped — incredibly.

The former Boston Red Sox closer and 2018 World Series champion melted miserably while making an appearance in the eighth inning of Game 4 in Arizona. When called upon, Philadelphia held a 5-3 lead, just six outs away from taking a commanding 3-1 lead and sniffing a World Series berth.

However, the Diamondbacks had other plans and Kimbrel wasn’t prepared.

Just like in Game 3 when Arizona walked off Kimbrel to avoid a 3-0 hole, the Diamondbacks rallied against the right-hander on Friday night and tagged Kimbrel for three runs off three hits. Kimbrel only managed to record two outs before taking a stroll of shame back to Philadelphia’s dugout.

Philadelphia dropped the contest, falling 6-5 to Arizona.

None of that’s new for Kimbrel, however.

Back when Kimbrel pitched for the Red Sox, amid Boston’s 2018 postseason hunt, the nine-time All-Star was anything but reliable, turning save opportunities into nightmare scenarios. Fast forward to five years later and Kimbrel still hasn’t shaken off the negative playoff stigma, handing the Diamondbacks crucial momentum amid their Cinderella run.

Entering the critical moment, just a night after allowing a walk-off single to Arizona’s Ketel Marte in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 3, Kimbrel’s October track record wasn’t very favorable.

Since 2018, Kimbrel’s recorded a 4.91 ERA, allowing 11 runs in 18 1/3 innings.

If the Phillies don’t respond to Arizona’s hard punch, it’ll cost them a second consecutive trip to the World Series.