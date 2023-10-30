Halloween can bring out a new level of fun, even for a few legendary figures for the New England Patriots.

With the holiday coming around the corner, a former Patriots star got a chance to reflect on a fun memory of a past Halloween.

On ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show, Randy Moss retold a story of how he convinced New England head coach Bill Belichick to attend a team party in 2009. Initially, Belichick did not tip his hand about his attendance when Moss asked if the coaches would attend for a chance to bond as a team. On the night of the festivities, Belichick made a surprise appearance.

“When he showed up with his significant other, the music stopped, everybody stopped like, ‘Bill’s here?'” Moss recalled. “We had a great time.”

Randy Moss remembers — on Sunday NFL Countdown — getting Bill Belichick to join his Halloween party at a roller rink in 2009. Belichick dressed up as a pirate.



"When he showed up with his significant other, the music stopped, everybody stopped, like 'Bill's here?!'" 🏈🎃🏴‍☠️😂 pic.twitter.com/vDZtADP5w4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2023

The video version of the story’s original telling aired in 2011 during an episode of “A Football Life” on NFL Network focusing on Belichick.

After a solid pitch from Moss, Belichick did indeed attend the party as a pirate, much to the entertainment of many Patriots players.

Just days away from this year’s Halloween celebration, Belichick’s trick of hiding his personality offered a treat for those who know the story.