The New England Patriots suffered a 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to fall to 1-5 against a number of former teammates.

Among the former Patriots now in Las Vegas is defensive tackle Adam Butler. The 29-year-old won Super Bowl LIII with New England during the 2018 season. After beating his old club on Sunday, Butler expressed displeasure in a lack of postgame acknowledgement from Bill Belichick.

“It did make me very upset that Bill didn’t have the respect to say anything to me after the game,” Butler told reporters, per Logan Reever. “Not even congratulating me. You look good or you don’t look good. Whatever. … He didn’t say anything. Kind of felt disrespected. It may me feel bad.”

Butler understood that the New England head coach may be preoccupied about his team but still felt that he deserved some form of acknowledgement.

“I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about,” Butler added. “Obviously, they’re going through a tough time. But, sheesh. Wave or something.”

Butler made his presence felt in the game by tallying one of the Raiders’ three sacks of Mac Jones as Las Vegas moved to 3-3 on the year.

Featured image via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images