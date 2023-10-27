A clip of Vince McMahon crying went viral on social media this week, and multiple former New England Patriots players joined in on the fun.

The executive chairman of WWE’s parent company TKO Group Holdings struggled to find words in the 2020 documentary “Undertaker: The Last Ride” when he was asked what Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, meant to WWE and to him personally. McMahon attempted to cut the interview short as he burst into tears presumably because of the emotional impact Calaway had on his life.

It’s with that context that people used the clip for meme material. Fans reminisced about watching “Pac-12 After Dark” or watching Tiger Woods win the 2019 Masters. Former Patriots players reminisced about the glory days.

“Dad, what was it like watching (Tom) Brady, (Rob Gronkowski), (Julian) Edelman and (Danny) Amendola play together?” Edelman’s podcast account “Games with Names” posted on X on Friday.

“Dad, what was it like throwing to Randy Moss and Wes Welker?” Matt Cassel posted on X.

This season’s Patriots had fans pining for the old days, but last week’s victory over the Buffalo Bills alleviated fears and lessened criticism toward Mac Jones.

But New England fans have seemed to gain even more appreciation for the dynasty years amid a downward slope.