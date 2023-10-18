How Jayson Tatum Feels About Overhauled Celtics Practices So Far

The Boston Celtics are entering the NBA season as the Eastern Conference favorites and even though they’re not fazed by the pressure that’s attached, Jayson Tatum acknowledged how hard the team has been working in practice.

“Practice has been hard as (expletive), I ain’t gonna lie,” Tatum told reporters after the Celtics 123-110 preseason win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. “We’ve been practicing two-a-days, but it’s been good. We’ve been working hard. The second unit has been pushing the first unit. We’re having a lot of competitive days.”

The Celtics made several moves in the offseason that resulted in a major overhaul of the roster. Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams made their way out of the city via blockbuster trades that brought Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to Boston.

The roster wasn’t the only part of the organization that saw comings and goings. Top assistant coach Ben Sullivan left the Celtics to join Ime Udoka’s staff with the Houston Rockets and Damon Stoudamire left mid-season to become the head coach for the NCAA Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Sullivan and Stoudamire were replaced by Sam Cassell and Charles Lee to build up the bench alongside second-year coach Joe Mazzulla.

According to Tatum, the Celtics are focused on what’s to come, not what has happened in the past.

“Guys are excited. Guys are in good shape. Guys have been working this offseason and there’s just a freshness about this season,” Tatum said. “We got a new staff, new guys on the team. I think everybody is just really excited and ready to get going.”