How Rare Offensive Set Helped Patriots End Touchdown Drought

The New England Patriots scored a touchdown in rare fashion on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

No, it was not rare because it was the team’s first touchdown since Week 3 against the New York Jets.

In the third quarter approaching the goal line, Malik Cunningham lined up at quarterback and then ran in motion out wide to line up as a receiver. That left running back Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield to take the snap in the Wildcat formation. Elliott followed his blockers into the end zone for a two-yard score. The touchdown ended the drought for the Patriots and also gave Elliott his first score with New England.

.@EzekielElliott's first as a New England Patriot ‼️



📺: #NEvsLV on CBS

The Patriots rarely run out of the Wildcat formation, with rare occurrences coming on a pair of touchdowns from Damien Harris during the 2021 seasons against the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans.

The irony of the formation is that it was made famous against the Patriots during the 2008 season. Ronnie Brown and the Miami Dolphins shredded the New England defense out of the Wildcat formation as the running back ran for four touchdowns and threw a pass of his own in a 38-13 win at Gillette Stadium.

This time, around, however, it was the Patriots who called upon the Wildcat to get their heads in the game and keep the contest close against the Raiders in an eventual 21-17 loss in Las Vegas.