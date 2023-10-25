Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman logged his first shutout of the season Tuesday night thanks to a little help from his friends.

We’re not talking about any of Boston’s skaters, although Swayman’s teammates obviously had the most influence on the Black and Gold’s 3-0 road win over the Blackhawks. We’re talking about a pair of Bruins staffers who played a big hand in nullifying a Chicago strike that found the back of the net.

With a little less than seven minutes to play in the first period, Connor Bedard appeared to give the ‘Hawks an early lead with a power-play slapshot. But after consultation with video coordinator Mat Myers and assistant video coordinator Dan Darrow, the Bruins successfully challenged the play and the goal was wiped away due to offsides.

After the B’s improved to 6-0-0, Swayman provided deserving praise for Myers and Darrow.

“Special shoutout to Matty Myers and Dan the Man,” Jeremy Swayman told reporters, per The Athletic. “Two guys in the sky. Those guys are the best at what they do. That’s a huge reason that was a doughnut. Thanks to those boys. This one definitely goes to them.”

Tuesday marked yet another great night between the pipes for the Bruins. Boston entered Wednesday with an NHL-best seven goals allowed, four fewer than the next-highest team on the list.

Linus Ullmark will try to keep this trend going Thursday when Boston hosts the Anaheim Ducks. NESN’s full coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.