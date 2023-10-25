Aaron Rodgers couldn’t help but chuckle at how quickly the conversation about Mac Jones changed over the weekend.

Plenty of folks were calling for the Patriots to demote Jones after New England went 1-5 across its first six games. And that wasn’t a totally reckless argument, as Jones was particularly lousy in three of those contests and was benched in a pair of them.

But the third-year quarterback flipped the script Sunday when he put together a terrific performance against the Buffalo Bills that included a game-winning touchdown drive. The great outing at Gillette Stadium left some believing Jones still has a bright future in the NFL.

Rodgers got a kick out of the sharp shift in narrative.

Story continues below advertisement

“The narrative can change so quickly in this league. It’s overreaction Mondays every single week,” Rodgers said Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show” as transcribed by Boston.com. “Look at what’s going on in New England. ‘Bill’s gonna be out’ and ‘Mac is the problem’ and then Mac goes out and balls out. I think he was 25 of 31, played incredible, led them on a last-second drive Now it’s like, ‘Mac was never the problem!’ You have to be able to laugh at some of this (expletive) because it’s so ridiculous. The overreactions and the blanket statements are crazy.”

The ever-changing narratives about Jones suggest the Patriots might have to make a difficult decision over the offseason. The 25-year-old clearly has a level of potential, but if New England lands a top-five pick in next year’s draft, it might not be able to pass on the opportunity to draft a quarterback with a higher ceiling.

Jones will try to make a stronger case for himself Sunday when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.