Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after he suffered an injury against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Las Vegas Review Journal’s Heidi Fang first reported the development. CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson confirmed the news on the broadcast.

Garoppolo initially was deemed doubtful to return with a back injury and was ruled out 10 minutes later.

Brian Hoyer, another former Patriots quarterback, replaced Garoppolo in the third quarter. On his first possession behind center, Hoyer led the Raiders on a 10-play, 83-yard drive which was capped with a 30-yard field goal.

New England trailed 16-10 late in the third quarter.

Featured image via Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports Images