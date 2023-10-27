BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have seen plenty of action against the Miami Heat in recent years, specifically in postseason play.

Boston and Miami have met in three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals, with the Heat advancing in two of those matchups.

After the Celtics advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals, Miami bested Boston in a seven-game series last May. Obviously, the roster looks a bit different for Boston since that series, with key additions in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. While Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla sees a different matchup in the team’s home opener, he knows there are lessons to take from the battles against Miami in the past.

“We’re a different team, they’re a different team,” Mazzulla told reports before the game. “… It all comes down to the same stuff. It’s more about the mindset we play with, the physicality we play with and the execution.”

With each matchup against their Eastern Conference rivals, Mazzulla noted that the Celtics pick up new details and make adjustments.

“I think our team evolved,” Mazzulla added. “You develop experiences. … That’s kind of an area of growth for me as a coach and it always will be.”

The Celtics look to move to 2-0 when they host the Heat with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.