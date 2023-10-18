The Buffalo Bills have the chance to defeat the New England Patriots for the fifth consecutive time, including the playoffs, when the two AFC East rivals battle at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Bills are 4-2 this season, coming off a 14-9 victory over the New York Giants. The Patriots find themselves at 1-5 after falling 21-17 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

In his career against the Patriots, Bills quarterback Josh Allen holds a 6-4 record with 13 passing touchdowns against New England, and despite the clubs’ records, still won’t enter the game lightly.

“It’s no easy task going against the Patriots and Bill Belichick,” Allen told reporters after practice on Wednesday, per team-provided video. “We have to understand that we’re not going to score every time we touch the ball. But, going out there and just trying to execute every play and taking it one play at a time.”

Even though the Bills are familiar with the Patriots, Allen said one of the challenges is their ability to make changes in the game.

“They do a lot of switching up their personnel. A lot of guys are smart and can play different positions,” Allen explained. “Obviously getting (cornerback) JC Jackson back, who was there for a while and played really well in that system.”

Allen added: “He has been rushing the quarterback really well. So we’re gonna make sure we have a plan for him. But they switch it up and there’s there’s no single thing that you can expect from them to do. It seems like every game is a different game plan designed specifically for a different quarterback and a different offense.”

Regardless of what the Patriots have accomplished in the past, Allen said the Bills are just like all the other teams in the league, fighting to win each and every game.

“At the end of the day, it’s the National Football League,” Allen said. “The other 31 teams want to win the Super Bowl, just like us. The other guys get paid just like us. It’s no easy task to win in this league consistently. It really isn’t.

“Everybody’s got a new game plan, every week is a different week. Every situation you find yourself in seems to be different. So we’re just trying to trust in the leadership that we got here and keep finding ways to win football games.”