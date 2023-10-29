The New England Patriots will continue to soul search after a 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped the team to 2-6.

Between the championships years throughout the 2000s as well as the recent transition years, this level of losing is unfamiliar to most of the New England core, especially established veterans such as Matthew Slater. One of the team’s captains noted just how irregular this type of season is in Foxboro.

“It’s going to be challenging,” Slater told reporters in Miami after the loss. “For someone like myself and for a lot of guys on this team, we’re in uncharted waters.”

Since entering the league in 2008, Slater has won the Super Bowl more times than he has missed the playoffs, with three rings to just two playoff absences. As the Patriots continue a troubling season, Slater noted that the manner in which New England proceeds will be reflective of their character.

“I think this is an opportunity for us to display what kind of character we have,” Slater explained. “What kind of resolve we have. What kind of commitment to the game of football we have. If you’re going to play this game, you’ve gotta be committed to it, regardless of what your record is. We’ll find out a lot of things about who we are.”

The veteran All-Pro added that the experience at the top with Bill Belichick can be an important source for the Patriots moving forward.

“Coach has seen everything in this league,” Slater added. “He’s been in almost every situation. He’s had to lead in various situations. I’m sure he’ll set the tone for what we need to do moving forward.”

The Patriots get a chance to bounce back and start a new month when they host the Washington Commanders on Nov. 5.