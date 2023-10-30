NBA Reveals Image Of Celtics’ Court For In-Season Tournament

The City Edition uniforms won’t be the only way the Celtics feature a new look in the 2023-24 season.

TD Garden also is set to receive a makeover for the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament. The league on Monday used its official social media channels to reveal how all 30 teams will present their respective arenas for the tournament, which is set to begin group play Nov. 3.

The Celtics, situated in Eastern Conference Group C, are scheduled to play two of their four group-play games on the modified parquet floor. Boston will play its first in-season tournament game Nov. 10 when it hosts the division-rival Brooklyn Nets. The other group-play game on Causeway Street will be a Nov. 28 matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

Sandwiched between those contests are a pair of in-season tournament road games for the C’s: a Nov. 17 visit to the Toronto Raptors and a Black Friday showdown in Orlando against the Magic.

Back in July, the Celtics opened up as betting favorites to win the NBA’s first-ever in-season tournament. Should Boston advance out of group play, it will take part in the knockout rounds slated for the first full week of December. The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.