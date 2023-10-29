Did the NFL officials calling the Patriots-Dolphins game cost New England the 31-17 loss to Miami on Sunday?

Patriots fans and some former New England players certainly thought so when they flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show their displeasure with the officiating — even though they know the Dolphins were the better team and deserved to win.

This is by far one of the worst games by NFL refs since last week #ForeverNE #FinsUp — Matty B (@mattthew_jordan) October 29, 2023

I don’t believe in blaming refs but they are actually giving the game to Miami. This is flat out cheating for this team. #ForeverNE — Justoe #ForeverNE (@DreadheadUnruly) October 29, 2023

This game has actually been so funny I’ve never seen officiating this bad before over a whole game #ForeverNE — Joe (@duszak_joe) October 29, 2023

The Miami Refs have won this game



Wow.



This is just sickening.#Patriots #ForeverNE #NFL — New England Sports Review (@nesportreview) October 29, 2023

I would never say the officials stole a football game with a series of inexcusable game-changing blown calls…more than I’ve ever seen in an NFL game.



But I’d happily type it. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) October 29, 2023

This has to be the most horribly officiated game I’ve ever seen. I would say I’m surprised by how awful it was, but that would be a LIE. #ForeverNE — Susan Caisse (@SusanCaisse) October 29, 2023

Officials might not have been the difference in the New England Patriots winning or losing this game, but they were absolutely atrocious. First time all season the officiating played a role in a game for New England, which is the positive. #ForeverNE — PatriotsFootballNOW (@PatsFootballNow) October 29, 2023

The Bad: The offense definitely regressed back to its old ways, and that all starts with the offensive line; Injuries 😢; It wouldn’t have made a huge difference, but the officiating was literally the worst that I have ever seen. #ForeverNE #OnToWashington — BelicheckingIn (@BelicheckingIn) October 29, 2023

These refs hate the Pats in this game. The NFL has to comment on the team of refs for this game. This officiating is wild. #NEvsMIA #ForeverNE #NFL — Jerz (@JerzDaReaper) October 29, 2023

Completely agree Miami got parked last week by the officials but these refs today have been flaming hot garbage and COMPLETELY one-sided in Miami's favor. Disgustingly bad. #ForeverNE — Jack Powell (@jacke1ope) October 29, 2023

The Dolphins outplayed the Patriots. More talent. Better execution



With that said, this truly was one of the most baffling one sided officiated games I’ve ever seen — Matt Couture (@MattCouture5) October 29, 2023

One of the biggest gripes seen on social media was the Dolphins’ fumble the Patriots forced late in the fourth quarter that the refs deemed the play to be dead and awarded Miami the first down on forward progress.

…come on and explain this bs…🤨 https://t.co/UFf2F9796B — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) October 29, 2023

That ball was punched out before the whistle. These refs are a joke.#patriots #foreverne #nfl — Honest Boston Sports Fan (@HonestRedSoxFan) October 29, 2023

Remember when Mondre fumbled against the Bengals last year because they didn’t call forward progress when he was stopped for 2 seconds? That’s the same thing… #ForeverNE — Jared Gross (@jaredgrosss) October 29, 2023

The second was when Devante Parker took a helmet-to-helmet hit on a second and ten midway through the third quarter that went uncalled. The hit is literally the most straightforward call to make. But the officials decided to let it go and the Patriots lost Parker for the remainder of the game.

No clue how you don’t rule violent contact to the head/neck of a defenseless receiver here. Kind of a textbook case. pic.twitter.com/S14fz76ghC — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 29, 2023

NFL officials decided this was not a helmet to helmet hit on Devante Parker.



Horrible officiating today. pic.twitter.com/tpTMkXz3ve — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 29, 2023

Although the Patriots probably still would have lost the game, the officiating had a hand in extending drives for the Dolphins. Fans are clamoring for a response from the league and its officials on how they can make so many mistakes. Is it time for the NFL to hold its officials accountable?