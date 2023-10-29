Did the NFL officials calling the Patriots-Dolphins game cost New England the 31-17 loss to Miami on Sunday?
Patriots fans and some former New England players certainly thought so when they flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show their displeasure with the officiating — even though they know the Dolphins were the better team and deserved to win.
One of the biggest gripes seen on social media was the Dolphins’ fumble the Patriots forced late in the fourth quarter that the refs deemed the play to be dead and awarded Miami the first down on forward progress.
The second was when Devante Parker took a helmet-to-helmet hit on a second and ten midway through the third quarter that went uncalled. The hit is literally the most straightforward call to make. But the officials decided to let it go and the Patriots lost Parker for the remainder of the game.
Although the Patriots probably still would have lost the game, the officiating had a hand in extending drives for the Dolphins. Fans are clamoring for a response from the league and its officials on how they can make so many mistakes. Is it time for the NFL to hold its officials accountable?
Featured image via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images