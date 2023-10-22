Patriots Fans React To Bill Belichick Contract Extension Report

Patriots fans received headline news a few hours before New England’s Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Less than three hours before kickoff at Gillette Stadium, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported head coach Bill Belichick “quietly agreed to terms on a lucrative, multi-year new contract” over the offseason. Belichick, who has been at the helm in Foxboro, Mass. since 2000, now is “locked up long-term” contractually.

Unsurprisingly, Rapoport’s bombshell yielded a slew of reactions from Patriots supporters. And the responses were all over the map.

So he can tank in peace without losing his job… so tank please — Brad Auerbach (@CelticsPost) October 22, 2023

Take away GM duty — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 22, 2023

Sorry bandwagon fans, Bill Belichick will be here for the rebuild.



And for the second rebuild after that one fails… 🫠#ForeverNEpic.twitter.com/oeUNRUmosW — Luis Herrera (@luisrha) October 22, 2023

Coach Belichick needs to step up and pay good contracts. — New England Sports Review (@nesportreview) October 22, 2023

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Pierce | Tank SZN (1-5) (@_P75_) October 22, 2023

It should be noted that Rapoport didn’t rule out the possibility of franchise owner Robert Kraft relieving Belichick of his duties after the season. Kraft hasn’t been tight-lipped about his displeasure with the Patriots’ struggles since Tom Brady left town, and New England is on track for the organization’s worst season in nearly three decades.

Kraft reportedly has discussed the idea of moving on from Belichick and at least one Patriots legend believes the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach is considering retiring after the season. So even though Belichick might not be on an expiring contract, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to be in New England for the long haul.