If you didn’t know that Sunday was designated as “National Tight Ends Day,” you certainly do now. New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki made sure of it.

The Patriots, and especially Gesicki, celebrated the manufactured holiday with a thrilling victory at Gillette Stadium over the Buffalo Bills.

New England had just under two minutes to drive down the field and score, trailing 25-22 thanks to a pair of late Buffalo touchdowns. Mac Jones and company got the job done, capping things off with a touchdown to Gesicki with just 12 seconds left.

It was the perfect cap to the day for New England, with the NFL world joining in to celebrate.

We would see a Gesicki Griddy on #NationalTightEndsDay lol — StrokeOGenius 🏁 🐦‍⬛ (@Rod_Rillo) October 22, 2023

Mike Gesicki celebrates #NationalTightEndsDay with the game winning touchdown for @Patriots

pic.twitter.com/S8InYXdfPD — Last Night's Game (@LastNights_Game) October 22, 2023

Weird deja vu moment. Mike Gesicki caught a very similar touchdown – situation and all – against the Patriots in the same Gillette Stadium end zone in 2019 pic.twitter.com/TwfiKx4hDm — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 22, 2023

idc what anyone says Gesicki's griddy is awesome — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 22, 2023

MIKE GESICKI.



On National Tight Ends Day, of course. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 22, 2023

It was an afternoon to remember for Gesicki, who is entering an incredibly important stretch in his Patriots career. If they keep winning, he might stick around for the long haul. If they keep losing, he might be on the next flight out.