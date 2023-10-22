If you didn’t know that Sunday was designated as “National Tight Ends Day,” you certainly do now. New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki made sure of it.
The Patriots, and especially Gesicki, celebrated the manufactured holiday with a thrilling victory at Gillette Stadium over the Buffalo Bills.
New England had just under two minutes to drive down the field and score, trailing 25-22 thanks to a pair of late Buffalo touchdowns. Mac Jones and company got the job done, capping things off with a touchdown to Gesicki with just 12 seconds left.
It was the perfect cap to the day for New England, with the NFL world joining in to celebrate.
It was an afternoon to remember for Gesicki, who is entering an incredibly important stretch in his Patriots career. If they keep winning, he might stick around for the long haul. If they keep losing, he might be on the next flight out.
