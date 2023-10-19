The National League Championship Series shifts to the desert Thursday night.

The Phillies and the Diamondbacks are set to meet for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series at Chase Field. After fending off an Arizona comeback in the opener, Philadelphia throttled its Senior Circuit counterpart in a 10-0 triumph Tuesday.

The D-Backs will give the ball to 25-year-old Brandon Pfaadt, who’s coming off 4 1/3 shutout innings over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round. The visitors will counter with Ranger Suarez, who only allowed one run across a combined 8 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves in his team’s last series.

Here’s how you can watch Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 3:

When: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:07 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS