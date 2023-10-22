The Astros can punch a return ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday night.

Houston is set to host Texas for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. After the Rangers won the first two games of the best-of-seven set, the reigning World Series champions responded with three straight victories at Globe Life Field.

The starting pitching matchup will feature southpaw Framber Valdez going for Dusty Baker’s club opposite veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. If the visitors prevail, the AL West rivals will meet for a winner-take-all matchup Monday at Minute Maid Park.

Here’s how to watch Rangers-Astros Game 6:

When: Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:03 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

