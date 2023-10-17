Red Sox Fans Will Love Derek Jeter’s History Lesson With David Ortiz

Whether or not the Boston Red Sox are in the playoffs, every October sparks memories of standout postseason moments in baseball history.

One of Boston’s most famous runs came back to memory on Monday.

The MLB on FOX crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter spent time on the postgame show discussing how the Texas Rangers took a 2-0 series lead over the Houston Astros in the 2023 American League Championship Series.

The Rangers fought for two key road wins at Minute Maid Park behind timely home runs and quality starting pitching. While they take the momentum back across the state, Jeter warned that the series is from over. To drive his point, Jeter referenced the New York Yankees blowing a 3-0 series lead in the 2004 ALCS as the Red Sox made history on their way to the franchise’s first World Series championship in 86 years.

With an 0-2 start to the series, and a history of success on the road this season, can the Astros make a comeback in the ALCS?@kevinburkhardt | @AROD | @davidortiz | @derekjeter pic.twitter.com/cBhFYrUxA4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2023

“Just because they’re down two games, it’s not over,” Jeter said on FOX’s postgame show. “We lost a series being up 3-0. I don’t want to bring it back up.”

Ortiz took the opportunity to remember the comeback as Jeter’s Red Sox counterpart sarcastically added to his analysis.

“You did?” Ortiz jokingly asked the former Yankees shortstop.

“Big Papi” continues to do his part in making sure the Yankees do not forget one of the most famous series in baseball history.

As for the present, the Rangers and Astros shift the series from Houston to Arlington for Game 3 as the all-Texas ALCS continues on Wednesday at 8:03 p.m. ET.