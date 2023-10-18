Red Sox Outfielder Named Gold Glove Finalist For First Time

The Boston Red Sox (somewhat surprisingly) had someone named a Gold Glove finalist in the American League.

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced three finalists for each position in the American League and National League, with Alex Verdugo serving as Boston’s only representative. That makes sense, though, as the Red Sox were the third worst defensive team in baseball this season.

Verdugo is up against some stiff competition with Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García and Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker also vying for the nod in right field in the AL. It’s Verdugo’s first nomination while Tucker won the award last season.

Here are your AL finalists for the 2023 @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Awards.



Winners will be announced November 5 on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/2EX4oJhMaV — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2023

Verdugo could easily be seen as the favorite to win the award, ranking first in the AL with 12 outfield assists. He also ranked fifth among all outfielders with nine defensive runs saved, more than both Tucker (one) and Garcia (six).

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox’s last Gold Glove winner was Mookie Betts in 2019, with Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. being nominated but losing last season.