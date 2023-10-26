The New England Patriots haven’t had a lot to celebrate this season so during their Week 7 victory they made sure to capitalize on the opportunity — even though it was ridiculous.

In the fourth quarter, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones connected with tight end Mike Gesicki for a clutch, game-winning touchdown to put New England ahead in its 29-25 win over the Buffalo Bills. It was all fine and dandy until Gesicki over-celebrated in the end zone and whipped up an awful griddy dance attempt with Jones (somehow) making it worse.

Catching the eye of Rob Gronkowski, who played during a much different, but not too aged Patriots era, the retired New England great called out the unwarranted dance during an appearance on the “Up & Adams Show.”

“They just won one game and they celebrated, like, more than we would when we won the Super Bowl,” Gronkowski told former New England teammate Patrick Chung. “That was, like, one of the most absurd celebrations. I’m like, ‘Wow, they won a game.’ They went that crazy. They’re acting like they’ve never been there before. … They were griddlying or griddying all over the place to an absurd level.”

The mighty hasn’t just fallen, it’s crashed.

Once upon a time, less than half a decade ago, the Patriots had an established culture that didn’t tolerate celebrating, granted a big touchdown, during a not-so-big matchup. New England entered the division battle in the middle of a three-game losing streak while also getting outscored, 83-20, by opponents.

What’s there to celebrate? Not dropping to 1-6? Sitting a little more cozy at the bottom of the AFC East standings?

Either way, Chung had a much more sympathetic response to the post-touchdown lowlight.

“Whatever they gotta do, celebrate all you want to. Just win some more games,” Chung said.

The Patriots will look to make it two straight wins by taking on yet another division rival the Miami Dolphins (5-2) on Sunday.