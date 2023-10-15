If the faith in New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was already at rock bottom, then perhaps there’s a level even lower.

As the Patriots searched for a desperately needed rebound after getting blown out 72-3 in back-to-back weeks, that effort got anchored even more with Jones being the main culprit.

In the first quarter, New England racked up zero yards while possessing the football for less than three minutes, adding yet another blemish to head coach Bill Belichick’s career. Then, through just one throw, Jones added even more fuel to the fire, slinging a deemed “horrendous” interception in the second quarter.

Watch Jones toss it right back to Las Vegas here:

“I mean he is open, Hunter Henry, and this is just a horrendous throw by Mac Jones,” Tony Romo said during Sunday’s live Patriots-Raiders broadcast on CBS. “I mean, this one, he’s had a couple this year he wants back, but this is gonna be right up there. Wide open Henry and he just misses him as he’s moving out.”

Harsh? For sure. Wrong? Absolutely not.

Granted, working under pressure with a struggling offensive line on a week-to-week basis, Jones didn’t do himself any justice whatsoever. Not only was the hurl desperate, it was flat-out inexcusable, way beyond the reach of Henry’s hands.

New England finished the first half trailing the Raiders, 13-3.