Wizards Waive Former Celtics Bench Player From 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics weren’t the only team across the league left to consider who to keep and cut from their respective roster following preseason auditions.

Opening Night is now just days away, therefore, all teams need to finalize their 15-man rosters, a process that includes making plenty of difficult decisions. That wave of once-preseason roster members becoming free agents struck former Celtics forward Malik Fitts.

Fitts, a former Celtics fan favorite because of his unmatched bench celebrations, stuck around throughout Boston’s 2022 NBA Finals run, but once again landed on the free agent market.

On Saturday, the Washington Wizards released Fitts shortly after being signed to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Official: We have waived Malik Fitts. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 21, 2023

In 18 career NBA games, Fitts has averaged 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from the field. He last played in Boston’s Game 3 victory in the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors, making three appearances throughout the series.

The Celtics moved on from Fitts after trading him in part of the 2022 trade with the Indiana Pacers in exchange for guard Malcolm Brogdon. Before even getting a chance to play for Indiana, Fitts was released.

If Fitts clears waivers, the 26-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2023-24 season with the G-League Capital City Go-Go.