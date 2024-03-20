2024 Olympics To Feature ‘NFL RedZone’ Style Broadcast

Scott Hanson, the wildly popular host of “NFL RedZone” during the football season, is about to gain a new audience.

NBC Sports announced Wednesday the network will team up with Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila during the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and produce a similar product called “Gold Zone.”

Those four will serve as the hosts of the “whip-around show,” which will broadcast the most compelling moments happening in real-time.

Hanson, who has served as the host of “NFL RedZone” since its inaugural season in 2009, will open each day’s coverage. The daily live show then will take fans through all the exciting and emotional events in an effort to enhance the viewing experience.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are slated to begin July 26 and run through Aug. 11.