Bruins Announce 2024 Playoff Ticket Information, Sale

The Boston Bruins clinched a postseason spot Thursday and wasted no time giving fans an opportunity to get into TD Garden for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The B’s announced individual game tickets for all rounds of the postseason will go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. ET. You can also find single-game suites at BostonBruins.com/Playoffs.

The dates and times for the playoff games will be determined by the NHL once the final seeding for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.

You can find more information about the sale here.

The Bruins’ final regula-season game will take place April 16 against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. The Stanley Cup playoffs are slated to begin on April 20.