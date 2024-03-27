Bruins Wrap: Boston Snapped Two-Game Losing Skid, Defeat Panthers

The Boston Bruins continued their six-game road trip taking on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

Playin from behind continued to plague the Bruins, but they were able to overcome three one-goal deficits and defeat the Panthers 4-3.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 42-16-15, while the Panthers fell to 46-21-5.

Check out the full box score here.

Story continues below advertisement

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins and Panthers battled in the matchup like it was already Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston and Florida served a combined 36 minutes in penalties, including two fighting majors and five roughing penalties. The Bruins went 1-for-4 on the man advantage and kept the Panthers off the board on their three power play opportunities.

Even though the Panthers scored just 27 seconds into the game, the Bruins continued to battle and eventually came out with the win after scoring two goals in just over two minutes in the final stretch of regulation.

The Bruins got goals from Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha. Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves in the contest to earn his 23rd win of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Zacha scored his 18th goal of the season at 17:39 of the third period breaking the 3-3 tie.

— Pastrnak recorded his 45th goal of the season in the second period for his 100th point on the season. He would earn the primary assist on Zacha’s game-winning goal for his 101st point.

88 evens it up 💯 🍝 pic.twitter.com/0h4gVcE3AK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 27, 2024

— McAvoy scored his first goal in 15 games to tie the game in the opening frame of the contest. McAvoy had the lone assist on Pastrnak’s goal for his 10th multi-point game of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Chuckie's 10th of the year to tie a career high. pic.twitter.com/cFvn4no9oH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 26, 2024

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds at +700 that McAvoy would score a goal at any point during the game. The Bruins defenseman cleared those odds with his 10th tally of the season in the first period. A $100 wager on McAvoy would have netted an $800 total payout.

UP NEXT

The Bruins get right back to work when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night. Puck drop from Amalie Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT. The Bruins return to NESN on Saturday when they face the Washington Capitals.